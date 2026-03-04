New Bedford police rescue fisherman from icy waters

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — New Bedford police rescued a fisherman from icy waters this morning.

Authorities received a 911 call just after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Fish Island for a reported well-being check. A man reported that he had fallen into the water between two fishing vessels and was unable to get himself out.

When police arrived, they located the man in the water, gripping onto the dock lines. They immediately secured the male’s hands and reassured him that help was on scene.

Officers worked together to safely pull the man from the frigid water, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The water in the Atlantic Ocean is currently 50 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

