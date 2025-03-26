New Bedford man pleads guilty to child rape, sentenced to state prison

BOSTON — A former New Bedford man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to rape and assault to a child charges.

Marvin Pineda, 47, was illegally in the United States from Honduras, has pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Rape of a Child, Indecently touching a Child, and Witness Intimidation.

According to documents, Pineda, an acquaintance of the 9-year-old victim’s family from Honduras, was at their New Bedford home on October 10, 2020, for a family birthday party.

As the night came to an end, the victim, her sister, and the Pineda’s two minor children went upstairs in the home to go to sleep. The victim was sharing a bed with her 7-year-old sister, while the defendant’s two children shared the other bed.

According to the victim’s adult sister, Pineda had been hugging the victim, and when confronted about it, remarked that he was just saying hello and had not seen her in some time.

The victim’s family offered Pineda the couch to sleep on, rather than walking home.

In the morning, Pineda was not to be found and had taken his two children home early in the morning.

Later that morning, the victim reported that Pineda had entered their room during the night and raped her. The victim was taken to the hospital for a rape kit to be performed, where traces of Pineda’s sperm was found.

The victim’s 7-year-old sister, who was sleeping beside her, was a witness of the incident and made observations of Pineda’s genitals.

It was led to believe that Pineda fled Massachusetts as of October 11, 2020. Later, on October 18, 2020, Pineda contacted the victim’s mother and urged her not to pursue charges and offered her compensation.

The victim’s mother reported that conversation to the police, and Pineda was located in Texas in November 2020, where he was apprehended and brought back to Massachusetts to answer for these charges.

Pineda has similar charges involving a separate victim that are pending in North Carolina.

“The defendant took advantage of his access to the child in her bed, sleeping next to her sister. The conduct of the defendant is reprehensible. On top of that he immediately fled to Texas and tried to intimidate the victim’s mother. The defendant has similar charges pending in North Carolina. This state prison sentence is well deserved, especially without the victim having to testify,” District Attorney Quinn stated.

Pineda will serve twelve to fifteen years in state prison, followed by ten years of supervised probation.

