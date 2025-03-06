New Bedford man facing murder charge in death of neighbor

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and is accused of shooting his neighbor to death, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Officers responding to a Bolton Street residence around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night found Karina Martinez-Ortiz, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators received an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Wilo Morales-Colon on charges of murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He was taken into custody in Springfield early Thursday morning.

Morales-Colon is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Thursday afternoon.

“I am pleased with the efforts of all investigating agencies to quickly locate the defendant and bring him into custody. Thank you to the Massachusetts State Police and Homicide Prosecutors from my office, members of the New Bedford Police Department and the Diplomatic Security Service,” District Attorney Tom Quinn said.

