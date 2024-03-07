New Bedford man arrested on several firearm and drug charges

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and is facing several firearm and drug charges after a firearm went off in a residential neighborhood.

Jermaine Tirado, 38 was arrested after a multi-week investigation. Detectives with Dartmouth Police concluded that after an argument Tirado allegedly discharged a firearm in a residential neighborhood in South Dartmouth.

A search of his home and vehicle also found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia consistent with distribution.

Tirado was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and a slew of other gun charges.

Tirado was also charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (cocaine), and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (crack cocaine).

“In a society currently inundated with violence and illegal drug activity, this arrest is the perfect example of this department’s commitment to removing guns, illegal drugs, and dangerous individuals, such as Tirado, from the streets,” said Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque.

Tirado was subject to a dangerousness hearing on March 6 and is being held without bail for 120 days.

