New AAA study finds nearly 20% of Massachusetts drivers regularly speed

A new study from AAA found that almost 20% of drivers in Massachusetts frequently speed.

While most participants said the posted speed limits were appropriate, many believed driving 10 mph over the limit was not a big deal.

However, Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA, said there are risks when speeding.

“The faster you go, the worse the outcomes are, and a pedestrian struck at 25 miles-an-hour, is, has a good chance of surviving that crash, but just 5 to 10 miles-an-hour faster than that. And the odds of a fatality increase almost exponentially,” said Schieldrop.

Drivers said they speed to go around slower drivers, reach their destinations faster, and avoid holding up traffic.

Nationally, 15% of drivers said they regularly speed.

The study included more than 16,000 drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said speed was a factor in nearly 30% of deadly traffic crashes in 2024.

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