‘Never take another day for granted’: Former Fall River mayor speaks out for first time since attack

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Former Fall River Mayor William Flanagan is speaking out for the first time since he was attacked last week on the street.

Flanagan posted on social media Tuesday morning, revealing what happened.

“I came face to face with death. A man, lost in psychosis, stabbed me multiple times — in my face, in my body, and in my neck,” Flanagan said. “I can still feel the weight of those moments. The sound. The fear. The realization that I might never see my family again.”

Flanagan was stabbed on Monday night outside an apartment complex near the Cosmopolitan Dispensary, where Flanagan is the CEO.

Surveillance video shows a man spring up behind Flanagan and stab him multiple times. Flanagan drops to the ground, and the person runs away.

“I remember falling, feeling my own blood, and praying — not for myself, but for one more chance. One more breath. One more sunrise,” he recalled.

Flanagan suffered serious injuries and required surgery.

“Because of the bravery of the police officers who ran toward danger… because of the strength of the EMTs and firefighters who fought to keep me alive when every second counted… because of the skill, mercy, and love of the doctors and nurses at Saint Luke’s who refused to give up on me — I am still here,” he said.

The former mayor added that he will never take another day for granted.

“I will love deeper. I will forgive quicker. I will live louder,” he said. “To the men and women who saved me — thank you for being angels on Earth. I am alive today because of all of you.”

31-year-old Corree Gonzales was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Flanagan served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

