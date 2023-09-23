‘Never get the smell of French fries out’: 38 gulls rescued after falling into oil truck

WEYMOUTH, Mass — Staff at the New England Wildlife Center have their hands full after dozens of seagulls became covered in cooking oil.

Thursday night, Grafton Animal Control was called in after the curious birds were attracted to the aromatic oil being hauled by a truck.

The thick oil covered their feathers, making them as flightless as their emu brethren.

24 gulls arrived Thursday night before another 14 joined their oiled-up fellows on Friday.

The wildlife center says each bird will have the chance to de-stress, eat, and of course, get a bath before they’re released.

“We are also incredibly proud of our staff, students, and volunteers for their hard work over the last two days. There is a lot more work to be done, and we will likely never get the smell of French fries out of the clinics, but we will do everything we can to give these gulls a fighting chance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

