Neighbors report uptick in quality of life issues following tent cleanup

BOSTON — Some neighbors are reporting an uptick in quality of life issues since the tents were removed in the Mass and Cass corridor.

Residents in parts of the South End and Lower Roxbury told Boston 25 News they’ve been seeing more loitering, discarded needles and human feces closer to their front door steps.

Outreach teams have been addressing hotspots and smaller groups of people congregating on a daily basis since the enforcement of the encampment ban at the beginning of the month.

More than 100 people were placed in alternative housing situations, including more than 70 who entered low threshold housing units.

“I’ve had three discarded needles on my steps,” said South End neighbor Peter Sanborn. “The amount of drug dealing and people sitting on steps now is noticeable.”

Just last week, the head of Boston Medical Center said that the hospital’s main campus is seeing an increase in the number of homeless people seeking shelter there.

BMC has added increased security patrols and a call box on Massachusetts Avenue to increase public safety.

Newmarket Business Improvement District Executive Director Sue Sullivan said despite some reported problems she believes things have improved exponentially since the tents were cleared.

“It’s still going as well as we could ever possibly expect,” said Sullivan. “I think everyone knew that people weren’t going to disappear completely.”

According to Mayor Wu, no arrests have been made in connection with the enforcement of the encampment ban.

The city continues to target potential hotspots, including the Boston Public Library in Copley Square and the Mass Ave T Station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

