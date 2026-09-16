Neighbors near White Stadium weigh proposed parking restrictions ahead of Boston Legacy games

BOSTON — As Boston prepares for the arrival of professional women’s soccer at White Stadium, neighbors living near the stadium are being asked for their input on a proposed plan that would restrict parking on game days.

Boston Legacy FC, the city’s new professional women’s soccer team, is scheduled to begin playing at White Stadium in 2028.

As part of that planning, the city is surveying residents about proposed parking protections for people who live in neighborhoods surrounding the stadium.

Under the proposal, parking protections would apply to residents living within approximately one mile of White Stadium during designated game-day periods.

The restrictions would begin five hours before a game and remain in place for one hour after the game ends.

The proposed time window is designed to cover the period when fans would be arriving in the neighborhood before kickoff and leaving after the final whistle.

The plan is intended to limit the ability of game attendees to use nearby residential streets for parking.

One of the biggest pieces of the proposed game-day plan: there will be no on-site parking for fans at White Stadium.

Instead, fans would be directed toward public transportation and satellite parking locations.

Free shuttle service is planned to help connect spectators with the stadium at Forest Hills, Ruggles, and JFK/UMass.

Additional free shuttle service would operate from designated satellite parking lots.

The survey closes on October 24th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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