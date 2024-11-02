UPDATE: Needham police have safely located missing 11-year-old

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Update: The missing 11-year-old has been found safe, according to the Needham Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old in Needham.

They were last seen in the area of the High Rock School.

They are described as around 4′10″ tall, thin, and were last seen wearing black shorts and a yellow Pokémon shirt.

“Any information, please call our Public Safety Center at 781-455-7570!” the department posted on Facebook.

