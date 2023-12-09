Needham police searching for missing boy, residents asked to check their yards

NEEDHAM, Mass — Needham police are searching for a student who ran away from a school Friday and are asking residents to check around their homes.

The 13-year-old boy, who was not identified, left the Walker School earlier in the day. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red sweatpants.

The Dover police department, K9s, and the Metro-LEC Drone Unit are helping search the area.

Needham residents are asked to be on the lookout and to check their yards.

A revere 911 call is also going out to residents.

An public safety alert was sent to phones in the area about the missing boy just after 11:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

