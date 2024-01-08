Needham Police: Don’t use mailboxes, bring mail into post office to avoid mailbox phishing scam

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Police are urging residents not to use outdoor blue Post Office mailboxes to drop off their mail and instead bring their mail into an open post office to avoid an ongoing mailbox phishing scam.

“We have once again been targeted by mailbox phishing at area mail drop off locations. The suspects are using keys to enter the mailboxes and steal dropped off mail that is inside them,” police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Police said the suspects “have also been entering stand alone mailboxes throughout busier neighborhoods. This includes the mailboxes at GPA at Maple and the one on Brookline Street by Falcon.”

“We are pleading with you to stop using these mail slots,” police said. “The suspects continue to come back because of the quantity of mail they find. Other towns have been hit as well. ANY MAIL should be brought directly into the post office during hours of operation. We are sorry for that inconvenience.”

“There are over 25 collection points in Needham. We are asking you to STOP USING THEM IMMEDIATELY,” police said. “If you used them, you DO NOT have to call us. Just monitor your bank statements for the next few months. If you notice irregularities, please call us at 781-455-7570.”

Residents who placed their mail in the outdoor blue Post Office bins are urged to monitor their bank accounts and to make sure the money got to its intended destination.

If you think your payment has not, place a stop payment on your account and contact your bank and Needham Police at 781-455-7570.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

