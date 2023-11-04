Needham driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Derry, N.H.

DERRY, N.H. — State police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Derry that killed a Massachusetts resident.

Maya Muchnik, 78, of Needham, Massachusetts died in the crash on Interstate 93 southbound around 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a tractor-trailer unit rear ended a 2009 Lexus ES350 Sedan, state police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer unit was identified as Luciano Miguel Garone, 26, of Stallings, North Carolina.

Muchnik, the driver of the Lexus ES350, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov or 603-545-4396.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

