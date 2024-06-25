Nearly 30 Massachusetts beaches, ponds and lakes closed amid hot weather

MILTON, Mass. — More than two dozen popular beaches, ponds and lakes across Massachusetts are closed as temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees again this week in some areas.

And more than half of those bodies of water are closed due to harmful bacteria levels.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Interactive Beach Water Quality Dashboard shows that 28 beaches, lakes, and ponds are closed as of Tuesday morning.

The database is updated twice a day, once at 9:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m.

The state said test results take about 24 hours so it’s common for a beach to stay closed for one or two days after a high bacteria sample is gathered.

Water quality is affected by rainfall, as well as sewer and pet waste runoff. Swimming in unsafe waters can result in gastrointestinal and respiratory health issues.

The state conducts weekly water quality testing at the start of each week from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Popular sites that are closed include Walden Pond in Concord, Houghton’s Pond in Milton and King’s Beach in Lynn.

Below is the current list of active closures shown in the dashboard:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

