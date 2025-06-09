Nearly 1400 people took part in national ‘Walk MS 2025′

BOSTON — Despite a rainy weekend, the weather certainly held out long enough for ‘Walk MS 2025.’

It’s part of a national annual event that raises awareness and funds for the fight against multiple sclerosis.

In Boston, participants walked along a one to three-mile route, overlooking the harbor, before finishing up at the UMass Boston campus.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that affects a person’s nervous system. Symptoms can often vary from person to person, including numbness and tingling to mobility challenges, blindness, and paralysis.

Multiple Sclerosis affects an estimated 1 million people in the United States.

Lori Espino, President of the National MS Society Greater New England Chapter, reflected on the walk.

“We had close to 1400 people come out either supporting a loved one with MS or living with MS themselves, and we raised over half a million dollars for a cure.“

Sunday’s walk was the sixth held in Massachusetts over the past few months; together, they’ve raised nearly one million dollars in donations.

