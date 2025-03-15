Navy sailors visit local veterans ahead of Evacuation Day anniversary

BOSTON — Monday marks the 250th anniversary of Evacuation Day in the city of Boston, and because of that the naval ship the USS Thomas Hudner is anchored here.

“With the sailors that are here, we want to say thank you to our veterans for the incredible service and sacrifice that they have provided,” said Boston City Councilor and Navy Veteran Ed Flynn. “We are so fortunate to welcome the Navy back to Boston again.”

Some of the sailors stationed on the ship joined members of the South Boston VFW post visiting veterans’ communities for a cup of coffee and a chat.

“With the veterans here in the South Boston neighborhood to thank them for their service and to let them know that ‘we love and care for you,” said Robert Santiago, the Commissioner of the City of Boston Office of Veterans Services.

They went from community to community to swap stories, share benefits information, and even trade gear from their ships.

Overall, just supporting each other, because service doesn’t stop when you hang up the uniform.

“It’s so important to reach out to veterans to let them know that we remember them,” said Santiago. “Mostly to let them know that we don’t forget.”

Even though St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a celebration of Irish culture in South Boston, it’s the rich military history that this group wants to recognize as well.

