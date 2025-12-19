‘Naughty list’: Shopping for last-minute holiday gifts? Beware of these 12 scams

Consumer advocates are warning of increased scam activity during the final days of the holiday shopping season.

Advocates have already seen an uptick in scam reports.

“The predictions for this year are that online shopping is going to increase, especially on social media platforms,” said Caitlin Driscoll with the Better Business Bureau. “Even though it’s convenient, you really have to know who you’re buying from.”

Scammers are getting more sophisticated, which means consumers must be more vigilant. People are impersonating well-known retailers, and they’re more believable than ever.

“They have the same marketing tactics and tools at their disposal. They’re able to purchase sponsored ads, utilize re-targeting,” Driscoll explained.

They’re also using artificial intelligence to make scamming easier and more believable.

Phishing emails and fake websites that were plagued with typos and grammatical issues in the past are not as prevalent. These days, spam texts, emails, social media advertisements and websites can look far more legitimate, making them easier to fall for.

“They’re really able to tailor phishing messages, fake emails to look a lot more realistic,” Driscoll said.

Whether you’re shopping on a website you found on your own or through an ad on social media, it is important to carefully examine the URL before you make any purchases. Keep in mind, for example, an “I” and a “1” can look similar. So can an “O” and a “0.”

“Double check where that site is, where it’s actually leading you before you decide to make the purchase,” Driscoll said.

When it comes to gift cards, make sure the packaging has not been tampered with. Someone could have scratched off the PIN numbers and resealed the card. Other tips include choosing cards from the back of the rack or from behind the counter and buying gift cards or a credit card, which offers more consumer protection. Make sure you also hold on to the receipt. The BBB published its “naughty list,” the top 12 scams of the holidays.

1. Misleading social media ads

2. Social media gift exchanges

3. Holiday apps

4. Fake toll collection texts

5. Free gift cards

6. Temporary holiday jobs

7. Impostor scams

8. Fake charities

9. Fake shipping notifications

10. Advent calendars

11. Holiday wish-list items

12. Puppy scams The BBB has also published its hot toy scams to watch out for. Popular items at risk of selling out offer an opportunity for scammers, who are looking to take advantage of desperate shoppers.

If you come across a scam, notify the BBB to protect others from falling victim. You can report suspected scams here.

