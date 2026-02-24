National Grid: Power should be restored for all customers by midnight on Wednesday

SCITUATE, MASS. — National Grid is still in the process of restoring power for customers after yesterday’s historic blizzard.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Chris Laird, COO of Electric for National Grid New England said over 112,000 customers in the area were without power throughout the course of the storm.

As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the number was down to 16,000.

“We’ll continue to be here until all of our customers are restored,” he said. He anticipated that everyone would have power by midnight Wednesday, referencing it could be by Thursday the hardest hit areas in Plymouth County.

“We can’t go up in a bucket when winds are over 35 mph,” he said.

“That was a majority of yesterday and into the evening,” he added.

Laird said 570 crews were out in the state of Massachusetts, with 370 in the Southshore and Southeast region alone. 165 damage assessments teams were also out working.

Laird that National Grid was also using their drones to assess areas that were hard to access with trucks due to two to three feet of heavy snow. They also would be putting up their helicopter tomorrow.

Laird also reminded customers to keep generators outside and away from your home.

Eversource currently has over 219,000 power outages in Eastern Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, they said they moving hundreds of additional crews into the hardest hit areas to community safety priorities and restore customer outages caused by yesterday’s historic Nor’easter.

The conditions of yesterday’s storm made it impossible to safely perform restoration work in many areas yesterday, they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group