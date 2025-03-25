Natick police warn of man attempting to break into vehicles

NATICK, Mass. — Natick Police are warning residents of a man who is attempting to break into vehicles.

According to police, officers received several reports overnight of an unidentified male going from driveway to driveway trying to get into vehicles in the Speen Street area.

Police are telling residents that the best defense is to lock their calls.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area or through cameras is asked to call Natick police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

