Natick High School reschedules first football game of the season due to West Nile virus

NATICK, Mass. — Natick High School has rescheduled their first football game of the season due to West Nile Virus.

The game, originally scheduled for last night, was moved to 10 a.m. today after Natick Public Schools canceled all outdoor events after 7 p.m. due to a high risk of West Nile virus in the area.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health recently announced two new human cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to four.

As a result, high risk levels have been declared in several locations, including Natick, Framingham, and Marlborough.

Health officials advise avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours, which occur from dusk to dawn, and recommend using bug spray and wearing long-sleeved shirts or pants.

Residents are also encouraged to drain any standing water around their homes to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

