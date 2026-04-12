Nashua police searching for missing teen

BOSTON — The Nashua Police Department is searching for a missing teen who disappeared on Friday, April 9 from school.

According to officials, 15-year-old Haylee Raifsnider was last seen leaving Nashua High School, but she did not return home to her residence. She was last seen wearing a light pink shirt, gray shorts, white shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

Haylee is described as a white female approximately 5’6” tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department. Tips can be provided anonymously at (603) 589-1665 or the direct phone line (603) 594-3500

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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