NASHUA, NH — The Nashua Fire Department responded to a second-alarm fire early Sunday morning, quickly containing the blaze.

Around 3:05 a.m., fire crews responded to 24 Spindlewick Drive to reports of a residential fire.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire, prompting a second alarm to be rung for mutual aid.

Crews worked for about 45 minutes and were able to bring the situation under control. Fortunately, the occupants of the home evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Nashua fire crews extinguish early morning two-alarm blaze (Nashua Fire Department)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

