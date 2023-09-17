Nantucket scallops stranded along shore after washing up during Hurricane Lee

NANTUCKET, Mass — A large amount of baby bay scallops are stranded along the southern edges of the Nantucket Harbor after washing up during Hurricane Lee.

According to the Nantucket Current, Hurricane Lee blew past the island on Friday and Saturday, causing juvenile scallops to be stranded on the sands of the beaches.

Island residents are fanning out around the harbor to rescue them and put them back into the ocean.

A large amount of seed (juvenile) bay scallops stranded along the southern edges of #Nantucket Harbor as Hurricane Lee blew past the island on Friday and Saturday.



Island residents are fanning out around the harbor this morning to rescue them… pic.twitter.com/OGN3nbJ0uU — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) September 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

