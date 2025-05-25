‘My parents are with me’: Maxim Naumov back on Norwood home ice since losing parents in Jan. tragedy

NORWOOD, Mass. — Maxim Naumov, son of two Skating Club of Boston coaches who both died in January’s Washington, DC plane crash, performed for the first time on home ice since the tragedy.

The 23-year-old performed as part of the travelling Stars on Ice program, featuring several world champion skaters.

Naumov bowed and kissed to the roaring crowd after performing to One Last Breath by Creed Saturday night.

He told Boston 25 before the show, “It’s really special to be in this building that I practice in, train in, and coach in. I’m incredibly honored to be a part of it, honestly.”

His parents were two of six who died in January with connections to the club in Norwood.

He continued, “It just means so much more. I feel like my parents are with me. I have a lot more energy, and I really feel that with every step I take on the ice.”

Evan Bates and Madison Chock are two of the headliners for Stars on Ice. They won their third consecutive Ice Dance World Championship in Boston this March.

Chock, before the show told Boston 25, “We always say Stars on Ice is a family.”

Bates added, “This area and this club, it’s been a cornerstone of US figure skating for decades. We’ve seen and felt the support over the last few months, especially.”

Naumov celebrated his performance with a fist pump in front of roughly 1,800 in attendance, giving a standing ovation.

The skaters will perform a second time on Sunday, beginning at 4 pm at the Skating Club of Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

