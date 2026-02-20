Mumford & Sons announces new tour with stops in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine

BOSTON — Mumford & Sons announced a new tour on Friday that includes stops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The English folk rock band‘s announcement coincided with the release of their new album, “Prizefighter.”

The group will kick off a massive stretch of North American shows in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 20.

They’ll later visit Boston’s Fenway Park for a performance on Monday, June 22.

Shows are also planned at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on Tuesday, June 16, and the BankNH Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Tickets will be available for AGORA members starting Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. The general ticket sale will then begin on Friday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.

