Mumford & Sons announces new tour with stops in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Bruce Springsteen - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Musicians Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, 'Country' Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane of Mumford & Sons perform onstage at MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Bruce Springsteen on February 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
BOSTON — Mumford & Sons announced a new tour on Friday that includes stops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The English folk rock band‘s announcement coincided with the release of their new album, “Prizefighter.”

The group will kick off a massive stretch of North American shows in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 20.

They’ll later visit Boston’s Fenway Park for a performance on Monday, June 22.

Shows are also planned at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on Tuesday, June 16, and the BankNH Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Tickets will be available for AGORA members starting Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. The general ticket sale will then begin on Friday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m.

