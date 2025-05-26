Robberies targeting food delivery drivers prompts warning from Boston Police

BOSTON — Authorities are warning food delivery drivers to remain vigilant after a string of targeted robberies in several Boston neighborhoods.

Police say they’ve received multiple reports in the past month of delivery drivers being robbed while dropping off food orders in Mattapan and Hyde Park.

According to investigators, the drivers were typically approached by one or more individuals who threatened them, sometimes with weapons, before being robbed of the delivery.

The Boston Police Department offered up the following safety tips to delivery drivers:

Remain aware: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when delivering in unfamiliar or low-visibility areas.

Verify address details: If something seems suspicious about the delivery location, consider contacting the customer through the app or calling the delivery company for verification.

Stay in touch: Let a friend or family member know your route, or use apps that allow real-time location sharing.

Avoid carrying cash: Minimize carrying cash while working and report any customers who insist on cash payments outside the app’s payment system.

Trust your instincts: If a situation doesn’t feel right, don’t approach. Call the customer from a safe distance or notify the platform and leave the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

