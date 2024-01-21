Multiple people seriously injured after four-vehicle crash in Dracut

DRACUT, Mass — Multiple people were seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash in Dracut Saturday night.

First responders were called to a serious crash near on Route 110 around 9:00 p.m., according to Dracut police.

Crews arrived to find multiple people suffering from serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash.

Police say Route 110 is expected to remain closed for several hours as investigators work.

The crash is under investigation by the Dracut Police Department, with assistance from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

