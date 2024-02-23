Multiple people injured after a head-on collision involving an ambulance in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in Foxboro where police say there are multiple injuries.

Foxborough Police said part of Main Street was shut down Thursday night after a head-on collision involving an SUV and ambulance.

Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries, including a med flight for a passenger of the SUV who sustained serious injuries, according to police.

“We are currently in the process of gathering more details regarding the head-on collision with one of our ambulances,” a spokesperson for Brewster Ambulance Service told Boston 25. “Please be assured that we are collaborating with local authorities to obtain additional information.”

Multiple injuries after a head-on crash involving an ambulance in Foxborough

Ambulances from Foxboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, and Walpole responded to the scene as well as State Police crash reconstruction.

No additional details at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

