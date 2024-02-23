Multiple injuries after a head-on crash involving an ambulance in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious motor vehicle crash in Foxboro where police say there are multiple injuries.

Foxborough Police say part of Main Street is shut down after a head-on collision involving an SUV and ambulance Thursday night. Officials say there are multiple people with serious injuries.

“We are currently in the process of gathering more details regarding the head-on collision with one of our ambulances,” a spokesperson for Brewster Ambulance Service told Boston 25. “Please be assured that we are collaborating with local authorities to obtain additional information.”

Ambulances from Foxboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, and Walpole responded to the scene as well as State Police crash reconstruction.

No additional details at this time. This is an active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

