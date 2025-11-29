Multiple injured after multi-car crash in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — Multiple people are hurt after a crash in Whitman.
According to Whitman Firefighter Local 1769, crews were called to a two-car accident on Bedford Street.
Upon arrival, crews found a far on its side.
One occupant was removed using hydraulic extrication tools.
Both ambulances transported people to the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
