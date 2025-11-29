Multiple injured after multi-car crash in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — Multiple people are hurt after a crash in Whitman.

According to Whitman Firefighter Local 1769, crews were called to a two-car accident on Bedford Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a far on its side.

One occupant was removed using hydraulic extrication tools.

Both ambulances transported people to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

