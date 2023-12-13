At least 1 person killed in rollover wreck on I-93 in Stoneham, state police say

STONEHAM, Mass. — One person was killed when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover wreck on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash, which involved at least three vehicles, has led to the closure of three travel lanes on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 25, according to MassDOT and the Stoneham Fire Department.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed at least one fatality in the crash.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen and MassDOT warned motorists to expect delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers on scene, fatal motor vehicle crash, rollover with ejection, Rt 93 NB Stoneham, south of Exit 26. Investigation ongoing. More info to come when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2023

Eng-3, Lad-1,Car-2 and Cataldo Ambulance are on scene on Rte 93 North for a reported 3 car motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. Posted by Stoneham Fire Department on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Crash with rollover in #Stoneham on I-93-NB at Exit 25. Two right lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

