Multi-vehicle crash in Whitman hospitalizes one

WHITMAN, Mass — A multi-vehicle wreck in Whitman Sunday afternoon caused one person to be hospitalized, according to Whitman police.

A Whitman police officer at the scene of the crash on Bedford Street told Boston 25 that the wreck involved four vehicles.

Of the six people inside the cars, only one had to be taken to the hospital, according to Whitman police.

Bedford Street was closed while officers investigated the crash.

4 vehicle MVA in #Whitman on Bedford Street. 6 people involved, and only 1 person transported by EMS. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/emISbClZye — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) January 14, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

