Multi-vehicle crash in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel causing mileslong delays on I-93

BOSTON — A multi-vehicle crash in the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston is causing mileslong delays on Interstate 93 for commuters who are heading into the city on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the tunnel on the northbound side of the highway in the area of the exit that carries traffic onto the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Video from a camera overlooking the Zakim Bridge showed gridlock traffic as motorists slowly inched toward the tunnel.

A multi-vehicle crash at the Pike exit in the O'Neill Tunnel is causing heavy delays. Live traffic updates every ten minutes on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CVdssDwnDU — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) March 14, 2024

Delays from the crash have backed traffic up to Spot Pond in Wilmington with drive times into Boston climbing over 60 minutes.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Motorists should seek an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story.

