Multi-vehicle crash in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel causes heavy delays

BOSTON — A multi-vehicle crash in Boston’s Thomas O’Neill Tunnel caused heavy delays Tuesday.

The crash occurred near Exit 17 in the area Government Center and the Callahan Tunnel, MassDOT announced shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Some people sustained injuries in the crash, MassDOT says.

The two center lanes of traffic are currently closed.

Traffic cameras were able to capture that the flow of cars on the Zakim Bridge was brought to a virtual standstill as crews responded to the crash.

