MTBA Commuter Rail asking riders to ‘share the love’

BOSTON — The MTBA Commuter Rail is asking riders to ‘share the love’ in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Riders are being asked to share what they love about the MBTA and Commuter Rail as well as tell their favorite stories while using the rail.

Riders will be entered to win a Commuter Rail Zone 10 Monthly Pass worth $426.

For the full list of rules and to enter your story, visit the link here.

❤️🚆 Share your love with the Commuter Rail!



🏆 Enter your story and you might even win a monthly pass!



📝 Enter in stations by scanning the QR code or enter here: https://t.co/e5vndNvPF6 pic.twitter.com/QzmI4RDUnb — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 1, 2024

