MSPCA seeks owner of cat found with burns all over his body in a Roslindale parking lot

BOSTON — MSPCA is searching for the owner of a cat that was found severely injured in a store parking lot in Roslindale.

The 10-month-old cat, whom MSPCA now calls ‘Dusty’ was found by an employee at the Stop & Shop on American Legion Highway with serious injuries on February 11.

Dusty was brought to Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain where a doctor determined the wounds all over his body that are “consistent with burns.”

“We don’t know how Dusty was injured,” explained Dr. Rebecca Fellman, who is part of the team treating Dusty at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center clinic. “When it’s cold out, cats on the street often climb in wheel wells or under car hoods to stay warm, so it’s possible that Dusty was hurt when an engine was started by a driver who didn’t even know he was there.”

The MSPCA recommends that people bang on car hoods before starting engines during cold weather to wake up any animals that may be hiding.

Dusty, is now recovering at Angell, where his treatment includes managing the wounds with regular debridement and bandage changes, with the hope being that they will heal enough to close surgically. He is also taking antibiotics and pain medications, MSPCA says.

The MSPCA estimates Dusty’s care could cost $5,000, and says it’s set up a fund for anybody who would want to donate.

Anyone with information on Dusty’s owner is asked to call the shelter at (617)522-5055.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

