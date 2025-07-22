MSPCA: Nearly two dozen alpacas in need of a new home

Nearly two dozen alpacas are in need of a new home.

MSPCA Angell recently took in the animals, some of whom are bonded.

There are 16 females and six males looking for homes.

MSPCA says it wants to keep the bonded pairs together, but that doesn’t mean the whole herd has to be adopted together.

For more information on the alpacas, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

