MSPCA helping shelters throughout country recover from Hurricane Helene

Mass. — MSPCA is helping shelters across the country after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the south last week.

First, a transport of 15 dogs from the Humane Education Society and McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, traveled to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem on October 1. 19 dogs were also transported to Salem from Tennessee the week before the hurricane.

“Our partners there [in Tennessee] are dealing with a lot of flooding, and they’re expecting to see an influx in surrenders and displaced animals as a result of the hurricane,” explained MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection, Mike Keiley. “These transports of dogs that were living in the shelters prior to the storm will allow those groups to help more local animals impacted by it.”

Many of the dogs are four months old and younger but there are some older dogs also available. Breeds include German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Beagles, and Pit Bulls.

“Given everything that they’re dealing with, we want to help in any way possible,” said Keiley. “Our staff will provide a little relief to workers who desperately need it, while the transport will open up much-needed space in the shelter, and the cats couldn’t be coming to us at a better time.”

Cats are also being brought to Hanscom Field in Bedford on a flight organized by the Bissell Pet Foundation. They will be available for adoption following their 48-hour quarantine and after receiving any medical care they may need.

80 dogs and cats will also be brought in from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, in another partnership with the ASPCA.

“Brother Wolf’s facilities were destroyed, as were all of their vehicles,” detailed Keiley. “Luckily, they were able to get their animals into foster homes, but now those animals need to move in order to find permanent homes, and we’re really grateful to be in a position to help with that.”

“We’ll be ready to take in as many animals as we can, whenever they’re able to get here,” Keiley added.

