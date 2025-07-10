MSPCA-Angell shelter takes in nearly 50 animals impacted by Texas floods

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Angell Animal Medical Center (MSPCA-Angell) announced they are welcoming nearly 50 animals that have been impacted by the Texas floods.

As a part of their natural disaster relief program, they have finalized plans to take in nearly 20 cats and 30 dogs from the Williamson Animal Shelter, which is just five miles from the flood zone.

MSPCA-Angell takes in nearly 50 animals impacted by Texas floods (MSPCA-ANGELL)

Williamson Animal Shelter has also taken in animals to help two other local shelters—Lampasas Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter, which do not have access to drinkable water at this time.

“There’s a common misconception that transports like this mean people’s pets get lost, end up in a shelter, and are immediately shipped out of town. That’s just not true,” said MSPCA-Angell Animal Relocation Manager Josie Waldron.

“Texas shelters are overwhelmed caring for stray animals found in the flooding that may be people’s pets, as well as those who need temporary housing because their family’s home was destroyed,” she explained. “By taking animals that were already living in shelters prior to the floods, we’re freeing up vital cage space there to help those animals now in need.”

MSPCA-Angell takes in nearly 50 animals impacted by Texas floods (MSPCA-ANGELL)

The animals are expected to arrive in the state on July 11. The cats, which are all domestic shorthairs, range in age from around two months to seven years old. The dogs’ ages range from three months to six years old, and vary from breeds of Terrier, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, and Alaskan Husky mixes.

MSPCA-Angell takes in nearly 50 animals impacted by Texas floods (MSPCA-ANGELL)

As soon as they arrive, the animals will be taken to Northeast Animal Shelter to serve out their state-mandated 48-hour quarantine, where they will receive any sort of medical care they need before going up for adoption.

“This time of year is already busy for us, but given the immense need in Texas, we knew we had to pull out all the stops to help,” elaborated Waldron. “We’re extremely proud of the resilience, compassion, and skill of our staff and volunteers, without which we couldn’t make something like this happen.”

“But the transport is just the first step—now we have more animals to care for, and our capacity was already extremely tight,” she added, noting that the MSPCA-Angell plans to hold fee-waived adoption events for both cats and dogs later this month.

MSPCA-Angell takes in nearly 50 animals impacted by Texas floods (MSPCA-ANGELL)

Once released from quarantine, the animals will stay in the brand new 1,600 square feet of their new transport space at its Cape Cod Adoption Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group