BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell is raising money to perform hip replacement surgery on a homeless german shepherd.

Seven-year-old Una was picked up by MCPCA Angell after she and her siblings were surrendered after their owner had too many animals.

“We picked them up from their Middlesex County home less than a month ago and have been able to rehome nearly all of them, which is really fantastic, but Una’s situation is complicated,” MSPCA said.

Una has severe bilateral coxofemoral osteoarthritis— also known as severe arthritis.

After several tests, MSPCA concluded that Una would have to have a hip replacement to be able to live a happy and comfortable life. Her surgery is scheduled for Monday, May 6.

“Una’s hip replacement is a major surgery, just like it would be for a human,” explained Deborah Bobek, director of operations at the Boston Adoption Center. Bobek. “But it’s clear that Una is in pain, and this procedure is the best way to fix that.”

After the surgery, Una will need to be in foster care for two weeks before getting her stitches removed. She will then be able to be put up for adoption after that.

MSPCA wasn’t future adopters to know that Yna will need to get x-rays about two months following the surgery to ensure that everything is continuing to heal correctly.

Una’s surgery and care are expected to cost more than $10,000.

“Una’s incredibly sweet and really likes spending time with people. We also believe she may be able to live with another low-key dog. We know she’ll make the perfect pet for the right home,” added Bobek.

The MSPCA asks that anyone able to donate to do so using the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

