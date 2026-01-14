MSPCA-Angell looking to find owner of young stray dog nearly starved to death

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell is seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of young stray pitbull terrier mix who was brought in nearly starved to death.

The dog, now named Dolly, was brought in during the early morning hours of January 10 by someone who claimed to have found her outside in Lexington.

Dolly, who is two years old, also had wounds on her feet and tail.

According to the MSPCA-Angell, doctors have Dolly on a careful refeeding plan and are monitoring her constantly to ensure that she does not develop what’s known as refeeding syndrome.

Refeeding syndrome is serious complications that arise when food is reintroduced too quickly.

Anyone with information about her owner is asked to contact the department by phone at (617) 522-6008 or (800) 628-5808, or online here.

Dolly’s medical costs are expected to cost more than $15,000. Those who would like to donate to Dolly and her recovery can do so here.

She is expected to remain in intensive care for one week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

