MSPCA: Adopters needed for dozens of small animals after large surrender

The MSPCA is looking to find homes for almost 50 small animals after a large surrender from a home in Hampden County.

24 cats, 6 small breed dogs, 13 birds, 3 rats and 2 chinchillas are either available for adoption at the Nevins Farm Adoption Center or will be soon, the MSPCA shared on Facebook.

“Our focus is on finding loving homes ASAP. We are near capacity, especially with the ongoing dog population crisis, and the sooner we are able to rehome these animals, the better!,” MPSCA-Angell wrote on Facebook.

All the animals besides the dogs are available now. The canines will be available next week.

The adoption center is open Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 3:00 p.m.

