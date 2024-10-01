MSP trooper injured after cruiser struck by car in Newton, driver facing DUI charges

NEWTON. Mass. — A driver is facing DUI charges after hitting a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Monday night.

According to police, just before 9:30 p.m., a Subaru Forester struck an MSP cruiser while working a detail on the Massachusetts Turnpike (Interstate 90) west at mile 126 in Newton.

The forester, operated by Kimberly Anderson, 45, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania rear-ended the cruiser, injuring the trooper inside.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anderson is facing driving under the influence charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

