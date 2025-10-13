Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after motor vehicle accident in Whitman

WHITMAN, Mass. — A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after a motor vehicle accident in Whitman.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m., when Whitman Police and Fire were dispatched to Temple and West Street to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Once on scene, crews found a motorcycle, alongside a black Chevy Equinox, that had suffered significant damage.

Authorities located the operator of the motorcycle, who appeared to have suffered serious injuries, and transported them to a local hospital. The driver of the Equinox reported no injuries.

An initial investigation suggested that the motorcyclist was going east on Temple Street before crashing into the Equinox, which was turning onto Martin Street.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

