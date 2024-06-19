Motorcyclist killed, 2 others hurt after crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

CAMPTON, N.H. — A New York man has died following a crash involving three motorcycles on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire over the weekend, state police said.

At approximately 4:41 p.m. Saturday, troopers received a report of a crash on I-93 southbound near mile marker 87 in Campton.

When troopers arrived, they found a group of three injured motorcyclists, along with three motorcycles resting on their sides.

According to witnesses and evidence obtained at the scene, a gust of wind caused one of the motorcyclists to go off the paved portion of the road onto gravel, before returning to the road and losing control, state police said.

As the motorcycle crashed onto its side, the other two motorcyclists moved to the right and laid down their motorcycles to avoid a collision.

The motorcyclist that initially went off the road was taken to Concord Hospital with severe injuries and a second motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Speare Hospital with minor injuries, state police said. Their conditions were not known on Wednesday.

A third motorcyclist, identified as Anthony Caton, 41, of Round Lake, New York, was taken by ambulance to Speare Hospital and later flown to Dartmouth Hospital, where he later died, state police said.

Campton Police and Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Fire Department, and Plymouth Fire-Rescue assisted state police. Authorities closed one highway lane for approximately three hours as crews worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information for investigators is urged to contact Trooper Jacob Thomas at 603-369-2393 or Jacob.M.Thomas@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group