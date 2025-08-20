Mother and child struck by car while using crosswalk in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Shocking video shows the moment a mother and child were struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Framingham

The pair were struck while crossing the intersection of Waverley Street and Hollis Street around 11:30 a.m., a Framingham police spokesperson said.

Both the mother and child were transported to Boston area hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cited for a crosswalk violation.

