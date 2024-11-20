Mother, 4-month-old from Mass. killed in drive-by shooting in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD, CT — Police are investigating after a mother and her four-month-old from Massachusetts were killed in a drive-by shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Hartford Hospital for a report of a vehicle arriving with multiple gunshot victims just before 3 p.m.

Two of the three victims were pronounced dead at the hospital. They were identified as 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her baby, Messiah Diaz, both of Springfield.

The third victim, a male in his 20s, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

According to police, the victims were shot while in a vehicle after the suspect vehicle pulled alongside it and opened fire in the area of 380 New Britain Avenue.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

