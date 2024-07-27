Mosquitos in Boston test positive for West Nile Virus, health officials say

BOSTON — West Nile Virus was detected in nine mosquitos in multiple neighborhoods in Boston.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) announced on Friday that mosquito test samples obtained from Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, Roxbury, and West Roxbury tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to health officials, the virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

There are currently no confirmed cases of West Nile in Boston but health officials are urging residents to protect themselves.

The best way to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus is by avoiding mosquito bites. BPHC recommends the following strategies:

Avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitos away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

Regularly empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Regularly clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages.

“We encourage all residents to protect themselves from insect-borne infections like West Nile Virus by wearing insect repellant and long sleeve clothing when spending time outside at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We are working closely with our partners at the State to monitor mosquito test samples and keep residents updated about the risk of West Nile.”

Most people with West Nile Virus do not experience any symptoms, but in some cases, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and body aches which can last for a few days or several weeks.

Elderly patients and small children are more likely to be severely affected by the virus.

On Tuesday, the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project said West Nile had also been found in mosquitoes in Worcester.

