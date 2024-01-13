Morrissey Blvd closed inbound and outbound due to coastal flooding

Morrissey Boulevard is closed inbound and outbound due to coastal flooding.

According to the DCR, effective immediately the road is closed from Freeport Street to UMass Boston.

The flooding comes after another round of heavy rain and gusty winds hit the region this morning.

Traffic patterns will be marked and police will be onsite to direct traffic.

It it not clear when the water will recede or when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group