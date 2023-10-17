Morning lane closures planned for I-190 northbound in Worcester on Wednesday, Thursday

WORCESTER — Expect delays if you’re traveling on I-190 northbound in Worcester on Wednesday and Thursday morning, MassDOT said.

Crews will be working on deck sealing operations for the bridge carrying I-190 northbound over the Providence and Worcester Railroad on Wednesday and Thursday, MassDOT said in a statement Tuesday.

During the work, there will be a double lane closure on I-190 northbound in the vicinity of the bridge, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT said.

The Exit 1 (Route 12 Gold Star Boulevard) off-ramp will remain open throughout the duration of the work.

The I-190 northbound daytime lane closures are necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively conduct construction operations, MassDOT said. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, MassDOT officials also encourage travelers to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group